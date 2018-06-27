Instagram rolls out new Video Chat feature & camera effects

Click on the magnifying glass and a revamped ‘Explore' section pops up. The most obvious improvement is the layout. The top of the screen now features a "For You" tab -- a ‘tailored to the user' addition similar to the approach many news aggregator apps, such as Google News and Apple News, are adopting. This will provide a mixture of posts that are believed to speak to the users' interests.

Scroll along the top menu and there will be other categorised topics, which, when selected will present a scrollable grid of posts and pictures along with suggested hashtags.

Topics that aren't of particular interest can be muted and will then fall to the bottom of the list. The new Explore tab is designed to make it easier for new visitors to discover ideas or people and find inspiration.

NEW CAMERA EFFECTS