Most expensive cities in the world for expats: how Cape Town & Joburg compare

Hong Kong has topped a new index of the world's most expensive cities for expats.

The results of the latest "Cost of Living" survey from Mercer reveal that overall, Asia is the most expensive region for foreigners, with four out of the top five most expensive cities on the index in the region.

After Hong Kong, the top five cities are Tokyo, Zurich, Singapore and Seoul.

Luanda in Angola was the most expensive city in Africa, making it to number 6 on the list of the world's most expensive cities for expats. Other African countries which made the top 20, beating London, Milan and Paris in terms of expenses, were Libreville in Gabon (18th position), and Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo (19th position).

So how did Cape Town and Johannesburg, which are generally quite expensive for locals to live in, place on the list?

Cape Town came in at 170th position, while Johannesburg was seven places below the Mother City at 177th place.

For the index, analysts looked at 375 cities around the world and measured the comparative costs of everything from housing and transportation to food, clothing, household goods and entertainment.

New York City was used as the benchmark for all comparisons.

Here are the world's top 10 most expensive cities 2018:

1. Hong Kong, China

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Singapore

5. Seoul, South Korea

6. Luanda, Angola

7. Shanghai, China

8. N'Djamena, Chad

9. Beijing, China

10. Bern, Switzerland

Below is the cost of living comparison from Mercer: