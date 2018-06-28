5 films that show the US in crisis

The US is in the middle of a crisis. Even from halfway across the world, it's been impossible not to get caught up in the drama surrounding the forced separation of more than 2,000 children from their families and imprisoning them for the “crime” of being the children of immigrants and asylum seekers.

Trump may have been forced to halt the policy, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to step back from his strident approach to immigrants.

This isn’t the first time the US government and corporations have exhibited a flagrant disregard for human rights, as evidenced in these documentaries.

1. Birthright: A War Story