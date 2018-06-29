The hottest show on legs will electrify Cape Town and Joburg audiences this August

Presented by 947 Cape Talk and Channel 24, Australia’s most successful theatrical export, Dein Perry’s Tap Dogs, will be performing in Cape Town on August 22 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, and in Johannesburg on August 29 at Montecasino.

The global dance sensation has appeared in more than 330 cities and 37 countries, and 12-million people have been dazzled by the energy and imagination of these unique performers.

Tap Dogs has been tapping, beating and dancing its way around the world and now it’s South Africa’s turn to experience the award-winning show that has been described as “Part theatre, part dance, part rock concert and part construction site!” by BBC UK.

Featuring a cast of six dancers and two musicians, the show is a fast-paced, high-energy, theatrical dance performance with live music and is suitable for anyone from ages eight to 80.