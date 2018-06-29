WATCH | Hoverboard meets roller skates in Segway's new e-Skates

Maker of personal transportation Segway, probably most famous for its two-wheelers with self-balancing capabilities, has set its sights on bringing back roller skates but with a high-tech twist.

For anyone feeling nostalgic, wanting to pop on disco pants and a pair of roller skates, this could be your year.

Segway has just introduced its Drift W1 e-Skates, a modern take on the hobby, putting what seems like mini hoverboards under each foot using self-balancing technology.

“Perfect for the young generation who dare to stand out and create new trends,” touts Segway's announcement.

Lightweight, small and easy to carry, the e-Skates have the potential to be practical as well as fun. Unlike classic roller skates, the Drift W1 aren't attached to the feet, making it easier for riders to jump off, either to avoid an accident, or to simply pop them into a backpack before hitting the beach.

WATCH | See Segway's e-Skates in action