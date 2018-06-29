Lifestyle

WATCH | Which is the best Netflix Original Marvel show?

29 June 2018 - 12:30 By staff reporter

In 2013 Marvel and Netflix entered into a deal that saw the streaming service bring six live-action superhero TV shows to the small screen. 

Marvel fans were undoubtedly excited about getting a regular dose of their favourite superheroes. But following the initial excitement, just how well have the shows been received?

Business Insider released a ranking of Netflix’s Original Marvel shows, based on reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes website and audience scores. 

The results may or may not surprise you.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Marvel's 'Black Lightning' is social commentary dressed up in a cape

This series makes a valiant attempt to move away from the trappings of the superhero genre and address real issues
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Has Marvel completely lost the plot with 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Mashing too many characters and too many plots into one 'Avengers' movie just doesn't work
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Comic book icon Stan Lee sued for sexual assault

A massage therapist is suing Stan Lee of Marvel Comics fame for sexual assault and battery, accusing him of inappropriate touching and misconduct ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Twitter rubs it in: best memes about Germany's World Cup exit Lifestyle
  2. Most expensive cities in the world for expats: how Cape Town & Joburg ... Lifestyle
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 BET Awards Fashion & Beauty
  4. 8 sensational side dishes to serve at your next braai Food
  5. Twitter rubs it in: best memes about Germany's World Cup exit Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X