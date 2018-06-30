Documentary Series Review
Infamous parent-killer tells all in 'Menendez Murders' doccie series
What makes 'Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All' stand out from other crime documentary series is that it's narrated by one of the killers
01 July 2018 - 00:00
What makes 'Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All' stand out from other crime documentary series is that it's narrated by one of the killers
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.