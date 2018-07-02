Lifestyle

Wedding bells for celebrated Olympian Cameron van der Burgh

02 July 2018 - 14:48 By Timeslive
Cameron van der Burgh is marrying his girlfriend Nefeli Valakelis in Athens‚ Greece‚ on July 2, 2018.
Image: Instagram/nef_val

Top South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh is marrying his longterm girlfriend Nefeli Valakelis in Athens‚ Greece‚ on Monday.

Van der Burgh‚ who turned 30 in May‚ announced the news on Twitter.

Valakelis shared her joy by posting a slideshow of their happiest moments together.

Wedding day !!!!! 😍

A post shared by Nefeli Valakelis (@nef_val) on

The pair has been engaged since December 2016‚ when he proposed at the Zermatt ski resort in the Swiss Alps.

In the countdown to the wedding‚ Van der Burgh has been happy to bend a knee to his bride.

Hitched! #54daystogo #nefandcamsayido #vdbwedding2018

A post shared by Nefeli Valakelis (@nef_val) on

He asked and I said ABSOLUTELY! ❤️

A post shared by Nefeli Valakelis (@nef_val) on

Valakelis‚ formerly a lawyer‚ works at marketing firm Ogilvy & Mather as an account manager.

It is believed hihglights of their wedding will be broadcast on Top Billing‚ as friend and TV personality Maps Maponyane is in Athens and dropping hints.

Ryk Neethling is one of Van der Burgh’s famous swimming teammates attending the wedding‚ which is extra sweet for him because of the memories - Neethling‚ Roland Schoeman‚ Lyndon Ferns and Darian Townsend were South Africa's relay heroes in Athens in 2004.

The glittering moment was also on Schoeman’s mind recently‚ as he shared a throwback photo:

