Art
Kentridge unearths Africans' lost war stories in ambitious new work
'The Head & the Load' is a sold-out hybrid performance that's being called artist William Kentridge's 'most ambitious project to date'. The project's composer Philip Miller and musical director Thuthuka Sibisi tell us more
08 July 2018 - 00:00
'The Head & the Load' is a sold-out hybrid performance that's being called artist William Kentridge's 'most ambitious project to date'. The project's composer Philip Miller and musical director Thuthuka Sibisi tell us more
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.