IN PICTURES | Cuteness overload as Britain's littlest prince is christened

You can't help but smile when you see the photo of the Duchess of Cambridge beaming down at her youngest child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, on the day of his christening.

This delightful snap is one of several which the royal family has shared on social media to mark the occasion, which took place on July 9 at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London.

The little prince was carried into the chapel in his mother's arms, while his dad, Prince William, led the way holding hands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Both sets of the baby's grandparents were in attendance, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking of uncle Harry, he gave the tiny royal the most touching christening present: a first edition Winnie-The-Pooh book worth around R142,840 (£8,000).

According to The Sun, some of Prince Harry's happiest memories are being read bedtime stories by his late mom, Princess Diana, which is what inspired his sentimental gift.