IN PICTURES | Cuteness overload as Britain's littlest prince is christened

10 July 2018 - 12:47 By Staff Reporter
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis Of Cambridge as they arrive for his christening service at St James's Palace on July 9 2018 in London, England.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

You can't help but smile when you see the photo of the Duchess of Cambridge beaming  down at her youngest child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, on the day of his christening.

This delightful snap is one of several which the royal family has shared on social media to mark the occasion, which took place on July 9 at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London.

The little prince was carried into the chapel in his mother's arms, while his dad, Prince William, led the way holding hands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Both sets of the baby's grandparents were in attendance, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking of uncle Harry, he gave the tiny royal the most touching christening present: a first edition Winnie-The-Pooh book worth around R142,840 (£8,000).

According to The Sun, some of Prince Harry's happiest memories are being read bedtime stories by his late mom, Princess Diana, which is what inspired his sentimental gift. 

Posted by The Royal Family on Monday, July 9, 2018
The royal baby looked angelic in a handmade replica of the ornate lace robe that was created for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, in 1841.

The original robe was worn by Prince Louis' great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William, at their christenings. Take a look:

