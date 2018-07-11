How did the Kardashian Jenner family become so successful?

Kylie lip kits, Kim contouring palettes and Khloe “revenge body” workouts are all readily available, which means that for the right price, you too can be a Kardashian-Jenner. And for those of us who watched the sisters grow richer, more beautiful and more successful over the last ten years, the Kardashian-Jenner brand seems particularly credible. If it worked for them (we tell ourselves) it will work for us.

On the flip side, these thoughts can create insecurities you never knew you had – a desire for fuller lips, smaller waist or more defined jaw, perhaps? And of course, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters directly profit from the remedy.

A FAITHFUL FOLLOWING

But like all celebrities, the Kardashian-Jenners rely on an interested audience to sustain their appeal. When Kylie Jenner tweeted she was “sooo over” Snapchat, she was tapping into the dissatisfaction felt by millions of other teenagers with the platform’s interface upgrade. But immediately after the debacle, Kylie sent another tweet reaffirming her love for Snapchat – after all, it’s a crucial tool for maintaining her popularity with her largely teenage fan base. It would seem that Kylie Jenner’s fortunes are as dependent on Snapchat, as Snapchat’s are on Kylie Jenner.

And although the Kardashian-Jenners have gained mass appeal by embodying the dominant cultural values of wealth and beauty, they are not for everyone. Not every teenage girl will buy into their beauty standards, or aspire to their wealth. And from a psychological perspective, there is much to be learned from the resilience of these young women – indeed, their example has helped to shape some of my own media literacy programmes. The fact that the sisters have overstepped at times has also tarnished their appeal, as the backlash to Kendall Jenner’s tone deaf Pepsi advert and Kim’s irresponsible endorsement of “appetite suppressant” lollipops has shown.

Love them or hate them, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have used their intuitive understanding of media and cyber psychology to harness the power of a fast-changing media landscape.

And it’s not always to the benefit of their loyal followers: the Kardashians are likely well aware there’s money to be made selling teenage girls “solutions” to the insecurities they arguably help to create. But young people are waking up to the ways Snapchat and Instagram can be used to curate a perfect “reality”. Hopefully, with time, Kardashian Kulture will become less a source of social pressure, and more a guilty pleasure.

• Beth Bell is a senior lecturer in Psychology at York St John University.

• This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.