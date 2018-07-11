This is South Africa's favourite emoji – and who loves toilet humour

You can be sweet or saucy with an emoji‚ so who speaks your language – and who gets it wrong in the pictionary of the mobile device?

With World Emoji Day coming up on July 17‚ the team at HighSpeedInternet.com has released a study about the use of emojis and what they mean around the world. Generation gaps and confusion aside‚ the most popular emoji among English-speaking countries is the smiley emoji‚ unsurprisingly. So they pulled data to map the second favourite in various countries‚ to show the diversity.

South Africans keep things sweet with a kiss and wink.