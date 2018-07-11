Princess Charlene was born in Zimbabwe.

“We are getting a little bit‚ like ‘thula wena’. I have two Chihuahuas‚ one’s named ‘Thula’ and the other is ‘Wena’‚” she said‚ giggling.

The former Olympic swimmer‚ who was clad in a grey Italian luxury cashmere throw-over by Loro Piana and grey ankle boots‚ wore her smile throughout the high tea at Monte Casino‚ Kempton Park‚ on Wednesday.

“It’s always great to come back home. I always found that in my life swimming gave me an opportunity to travel the world. I always felt responsible and a need to give back to my country and give back to those who are less fortunate. My trip this time is to attend the Nelson Mandela lecture and engage with the elders. I’m very excited about that‚” she said.

Being a mother has been a major game changer for her‚ but she has managed to keep fit and stay healthy.

“Being a mom has added pressure and responsibility; you have to educate and keep them safe. They are asking me questions and want to have conversations with me‚ which is more stressful.

“I’m not a big fan of the gym. I lived in a gym and swimming pool environment most of my life training for Olympics. But now I enjoy outdoor activities...water biking‚ hiking‚ not as much running but my children keep me busy‚” Charlene said.