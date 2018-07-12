Younger, The Fosters, Sirens and more binge-worthy shows to stream

Sure, the winter solstice has come and gone, but the spate of cold fronts has seen temperatures plummet to their lowest this year. Naturally, there’s only one thing to do: stay indoors and binge-watch series.

A new season of the highly addictive comedy series Younger, the terrifying mermaid tale Siren, a local gem and thought-provoking documentaries are all on the list of new titles that are streaming first and only on Showmax this July.

Younger, season 5

Liza Miller is making waves in the publishing industry as one of the hot millennials running a division of Empirical Press that specialises in books for 20-somethings. Only problem is, she’s secretly a recently divorced 40-something-year-old mom. Stream the first four episodes of the brand-new season (with more episodes coming express from the US in August) to find out whether her boss and office crush will discover her web of lies. Watch now »

Siren, season 1

Legend has it that the small coastal town of Bristol Cove was once a home to mermaids, something the town folk continue to celebrate. But when a mysterious young woman named Ryn appears, it evokes fear among those who know the deep, dark truth behind the disappearance of these dangerous, predatory creatures of the sea. Look out for Zimbabwean-born Sibongile Mlambo, who plays Ryn’s captured mermaid sister, Donna. Watch now »