Netflix topples HBO in Emmy nominations, but 'Game of Thrones' still rules

HBO's medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones" led nominations for the Emmy Awards on Thursday that spanned satire to the supernatural, but streaming service Netflix knocked HBO off its 17-year pedestal as the network with the most nods.

A slew of first time Emmy contenders included Sandra Oh as the first Asian-American lead comedy actress nominee for her role in quirky spy series "Killing Eve," and Rachel Brosnahan's 1950s housewife turned comedian in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."