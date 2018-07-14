5 minutes with
Designer Moyo Ogunseinde brings an unique African flavour to kitchenware
15 July 2018 - 00:00
Through her design brand, Àga Concept, Nigerian designer Moyo Ogunseinde is making sure Africa's cultural narratives are addressed and told all over the world.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.