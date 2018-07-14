Here's what happened in the wings as Mandela took to the global stage

As a reporter following Nelson Mandela during the early years of his presidency, Patrick Bulger had many occasions to witness him deviate from his sanitised political script. He recalls some of the most memorable

As a reporter following Nelson Mandela during the early years of his presidency, Patrick Bulger had many occasions to witness him deviate from his sanitised political script. He recalls some of the most memorable