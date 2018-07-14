Minnesota Orchestra to perform SA tribute to Madiba

The Minnesota Orchestra will perform a specially commissioned tribute by globally acclaimed South African composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen to honour Nelson Mandela's centenary year.

"We recently became the first American orchestra to tour Cuba following a 2014 thaw in diplomatic relations. The experience was so uplifting and enlightening for us that we decided to forge similar cultural exchanges with other countries‚" said Minnesota Orchestra president and CEO Kevin Smith.

“Our music director Osmo Vänskä had performed with the South African National Youth Orchestra in Cape Town and Soweto in 2014‚ and the moving experience of that event persuaded us to tour South Africa next.”

The orchestra will next month stage a five-city tour in South Africa.