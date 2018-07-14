Series Review
'Queer Eye ' redo loses some of its lustre in season 2
The second season of Netflix's popular makeover show doesn't deliver as many tear-jerking moments as the first, but it's still worth watching
15 July 2018 - 00:00
The second season of Netflix's popular makeover show doesn't deliver as many tear-jerking moments as the first, but it's still worth watching
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.