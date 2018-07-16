Squeeeeeee! 'Downton Abbey' is being made into a movie

In the United States, it won three Golden Globes, 15 primetime Emmy Awards and commanded a rave following, becoming the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys.

It followed the lives of the Crawley family, headed by the Earl of Grantham, and their servants as they navigate changing times from the Edwardian heyday of the British aristocracy, to World War I and the roaring 1920s.

The original principal cast, including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville, are set to reprise their roles in the big-screen production, Hollywood entertainment news website Deadline reported.

Creator Julian Fellowes has written the screenplay and will co-produce, it added. Highclere Castle in England is expected to return as the family seat.

Downton Abbey became one of Britain's biggest ever drama exports with an international audience of around 120 million.

The television series ended in 1926 with daughter Edith Crawley marrying and outranking the rest of the family, sister Mary expecting a second child, and butler and lady's maid Bates and Anna welcoming their first.