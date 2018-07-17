8 brilliant books to commemorate Nelson Mandela's centenary

1. I REMEMBER NELSON MANDELA

Edited by Vimla Naidoo and Sahm Venter, Jacana

This is a smart little hardback with beautiful endpapers copied from the fabric design of one of Madiba’s shirts, and has a foreword by Graça Machel, whose idea the book was. It gathers together anecdotes and remembrances from people who worked with, for and beside Mandela, from household staff and bodyguards to advisors and secretaries.

It’s a rich seam of small and telling stories, many of them unheard before. For instance, Shiraz Moosa was a bodyguard for Mandela after his release from prison. “Whenever we took him into a crowd we always had to be on the look-out for children and babies,” he said. “Because the minute he saw a child or a baby, all protocol was out of the window … we had to protect him from the love of the people, not from people wanting to hurt him.”