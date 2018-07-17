Have you noticed more winks‚ kisses and poop on your social media newsfeed?

That's because it's World Emoji Day. To mark this auspicious occasion‚ we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about emojis:

1. World Emoji Day is commemorated on July 17 annually because this is the date displayed on the Calendar Emoji.

2. Social media voted the facepalm emoticon as last year's best emoji and the flag of Wales as the most anticipated emoji‚ while ‘face with tears of joy’ won the lifetime achievement award.

3. At least 157 new emojis were approved in 2018‚ bringing the total number of emojis to 2823. New emojis include redheads‚ a softball‚ kangaroo‚ lobster and a skateboard.

4. According to the Emojipedia‚ an emoji resource and the driving force behind World Emoji Day‚ more than 700-million emojis are used on Facebook every day.

5. The red heart emoji was used twice as much on Facebook compared to last year

6. Over 900-million emojis are sent every day without text via Facebook Messenger.

7. Emojipedia statistics show that ‘face with tears of joy’ still leads the pack on Twitter.

8. Most Twitter users who post emojis are women aged 24 and under.

9. Since 2015‚ at least half of all comments on Instagram have included an emoji.

10. Emojis are used the most on New Year's Eve.

11. The peach is the most underused emoji.

12. Voting for the 2018 World Emoji Awards ends on Tuesday afternoon.