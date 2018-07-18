Black Panther's sister, Shuri, gets own spin-off comic

In Marvel's massively successful Black Panther film released this year, one of the major surprises was how the superhero's sister, tech genius Shuri, stole the show. Now, she is getting her own comic book series.

Marvel Comics has announced a spin-off series, to begin in October, in which Black Panther is lost on a mission to space, and Shuri is looked upon to step up to fill the void left by her big brother in their mythical home nation Wakanda.

"The world fell in love with Shuri in the movie. Now, the Black Panther's techno-genius sister launches her own adventures," the publisher said, confirming news first published by news site Bustle.

British-Guyanese actress Letitia Wright earned praise for her portrayal of Shuri in the smash hit film, which critics agree was a groundbreaking moment for blacks on the silver screen.

WATCH | Shuri's character explained