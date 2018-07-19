Neymar & Brazil are Twitter's World Cup champions

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in Russia, there were some 115 billion impressions (views on Twitter), as fans used the social network to discuss all aspects of the international soccer tournament.

Brazilian fans proved the most vocal on Twitter, which could explain why Neymar was the tournament's most-mentioned player, despite his team not making it past the quarterfinals.

Top 5 countries that tweeted the most during the 2018 World Cup

Brazil Japan UK USA France

Top 5 most-mentioned players of the 2018 World Cup

Neymar Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappé Philippe Coutinho

Top 5 most-mentioned teams of the 2018 World Cup

Brazil France Argentina England Portugal

Of all the tournament's 64 matches, fans tweeted the most during the final between France and Croatia.

Top 5 most-tweeted matches of the 2018 World Cup

France vs. Croatia Brazil vs. Belgium Brazil vs. Mexico France vs. Argentina Costa Rica vs. Brazil

The moment that generated the biggest peak in Twitter conversation was Kylian Mbappé's fourth goal for France in the final match.

Top 5 moments of the 2018 World Cup that generated the biggest peaks in Twitter conversation