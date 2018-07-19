Neymar & Brazil are Twitter's World Cup champions
During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in Russia, there were some 115 billion impressions (views on Twitter), as fans used the social network to discuss all aspects of the international soccer tournament.
Brazilian fans proved the most vocal on Twitter, which could explain why Neymar was the tournament's most-mentioned player, despite his team not making it past the quarterfinals.
Top 5 countries that tweeted the most during the 2018 World Cup
- Brazil
- Japan
- UK
- USA
- France
Top 5 most-mentioned players of the 2018 World Cup
- Neymar
- Lionel Messi
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Kylian Mbappé
- Philippe Coutinho
Top 5 most-mentioned teams of the 2018 World Cup
- Brazil
- France
- Argentina
- England
- Portugal
Of all the tournament's 64 matches, fans tweeted the most during the final between France and Croatia.
Top 5 most-tweeted matches of the 2018 World Cup
- France vs. Croatia
- Brazil vs. Belgium
- Brazil vs. Mexico
- France vs. Argentina
- Costa Rica vs. Brazil
The moment that generated the biggest peak in Twitter conversation was Kylian Mbappé's fourth goal for France in the final match.
Top 5 moments of the 2018 World Cup that generated the biggest peaks in Twitter conversation
- Kylian Mbappé (France) scores France's fourth goal; France leads 4-1 in the final (July 15).
- Philippe Coutinho goal in extra time gives Brazil 1-0 lead against Costa Rica (June 22).
- South Korea defeats Germany 2-0 (June 27).
- Final Whistle: France defeats Croatia 4-2 in the final (July 15).
- Final Whistle: Belgium secures 2-1 victory over Brazil (July 6).