What’s showing at the Brics Film Festival at the Durban Playhouse

The city of Durban and the Department of Arts and Culture will host the BRICS Film Festival as one of the events aligned with the 10th annual 2018 BRICS summit (an international relations conference attended by the heads of state or government of its five member states Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) at the Durban Playhouse from July 22 to 27.

The festival of free films has invited delegates from all members states, mainly comprising carefully selected leaders in the film and creative industries. The idea of a film festival and a city-wide film focus for the month of July, came out of the 2015 Brics Summit at which an agreement was signed on co-operation in the field of culture.

Each Brics member state will have a day dedicated to showcasing five of their best recent films. Two of the five films screened each day will be the best of competition entries as chosen by a panel of experts from each member country. The winners will be awarded at a closing event on Friday July 27. Entry to the films is free and open to the public.

The programme runs as follows: