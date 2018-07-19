What’s showing at the Brics Film Festival at the Durban Playhouse
The 10th annual 2018 Brics Summit presents a festival of free films from July 22 to 27
The city of Durban and the Department of Arts and Culture will host the BRICS Film Festival as one of the events aligned with the 10th annual 2018 BRICS summit (an international relations conference attended by the heads of state or government of its five member states Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) at the Durban Playhouse from July 22 to 27.
The festival of free films has invited delegates from all members states, mainly comprising carefully selected leaders in the film and creative industries. The idea of a film festival and a city-wide film focus for the month of July, came out of the 2015 Brics Summit at which an agreement was signed on co-operation in the field of culture.
Each Brics member state will have a day dedicated to showcasing five of their best recent films. Two of the five films screened each day will be the best of competition entries as chosen by a panel of experts from each member country. The winners will be awarded at a closing event on Friday July 27. Entry to the films is free and open to the public.
The programme runs as follows:
South Africa Day: Monday July 23
Comatose 1pm
Two siblings in conflict over the future of their comatose mother, test their family ties and pose difficult questions about euthanasia.
Skulls of My People 3pm
An evocative and important documentary about the 1904-1908 genocide of about 80% of the population of the Nama, San and Herero people in Namibia.
The Whale Caller 4.45pm
Set in the seaside town of Hermanus and based on a novel by Zakes Mda, an enchanting tale of isolation, infatuation and human connection.
Beyond the River (competition entry) 6.15pm
The moving true story of Piers Cruickshanks and Siseko Ntondini's journey to winning gold in the 2014 Dusi Canoe Marathon. With Lemogang Tsipa and Grant Swanby.
Five Fingers for Marseilles (competition entry) 8pm
After leaving the town of Marseilles 20 years ago, a disgraced former hero, played by Vuyo Dabula, returns to establish a quiet life only to find a new threat.
Russia Day: Tuesday July 24
Thawed Carp 1pm
In this darkly humourous Russian comedy, an old woman makes preparations for her own funeral following a fatal diagnosis.
The Crew 3pm
A young pilot receives a distress call from a volcanic island and takes a decision to fly a dangerous rescue mission. Only together, can the crew survive the disaster.
Arrythmia 5.15pm
A devoted paramedic slowly descends into a self-destructive cycle that puts his marriage and his patients on the line in this tense but heartfelt emotional drama.
How Viktor “the Garlic” Took Alexey “the Stud” ... (competition entry) 6.30pm
A fast-paced and unconventional road-trip movie about a former orphan reconnecting with his estranged ex-convict father and their journey across rural Russia.
The Age of Pioneers (competition entry) 8.15pm
A Russian historical drama about the Cold War-era space race and cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, the first human to spacewalk.
India Day: Wednesday July 25
(Times TBC)
Sinjar
Based on true events, this 2017 Indian Jasari film by Sandeep Pampally tells the story of British insurance agent who recruits the help of an former army ranger to help him rescue his sister from ISIS.
Bahubali 2 – the Conclusion
A fantasy action film about Shiva, the son of Bahubali, who begins to look for answers about his heritage.
Bhayanakam
A Malayalam–language Indian film by Jayaraj about a World War II postman who delivers money orders and letters from men in the battlefield.
Newton (competition entry)
Starring Rajkummar Rao; Pankaj Tripathi; Anjali Patil, the 2017 Indian comedy drama by Amit V Masurkar is about a government clerk trying to run a free and fair election in a conflict area in central India.
Village Rockstars (competition entry)
A 2017 Indian Assamese language coming-of-age film by Rima Das, about a young village girl who wants to start her own rock band.
China Day: Thursday July 26
Big Fish & Begonia 11am
A lush animated adventure based on ancient Chinese legends and tells the tale of a spiritual world that exists beneath the ocean floor.
Hold Your Hands 1.10pm
The film chronicles a former soldier's efforts to lift his family out of the hardships of rural poverty.
Kung Fu Yoga (competition entry) 4pm
Jackie Chan's latest hit sees him playing a professor on a wild adventure chasing an ancient Indian treasure stolen by mercenaries.
I Belonged to You (competition entry) 6.30pm
Three stories of love, loss and devotion intertwine in a romantic drama set against stunning Chinese cityscapes and green countrysides.
Half the Sky (Brics co-production) 9pm
This is the second multilingual, participative Brics co-production is Chinese-produced and directed by five Brics women filmmakers, weaving together poetic vignettes about archetypal women.
Brazil Day: Friday July 27
Boy and the World 8am
This multi-awardwinning animated feature is a visually captivating and inventive cautionary tale of the dangers of globalisation.
Two Irenes 9.40am
A young girl discovers another girl named Irene living in her small town, and soon they uncover a well-kept secret.
Elis 11.10am
The story of the turbulent and charismatic life and times of Elis Regina, one of Brazil's greatest and best-loved singers of all time.
Araby (competition entry) 1.30pm
A teenage boy finds a sick factory worker's memoir, transporting him into the story of the man's travels across south-eastern Brazil in search of work over the past decade.
Gabriel and the Mountain (competition entry) 3.30pm
The film follows the true story of Brazilian backpacker Gabriel Buchmann's travels through Africa before meeting his end on Mount Mulanje in Malawi.
Awards ceremony 7pm
The Brics Film Festival is hosted by the Department of Arts and Culture and implemented by the National Film and Video Foundation.
For more info and for the full programme, visit www.durbanfilmmart.co.za
This article was paid for by Brics Film Festival.