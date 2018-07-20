Award-winning actress Terry Pheto says she immediately accepted when the director contacted her to star in the new movie‚ Faces.

Showing the impact of living with Aids in 2018‚ the movie from award-winning British-Nigerian director Joseph A. Adesunloye will have its world premiere at the Durban International Film Festival on Sunday night.

The 82-minute drama tells of the shared experience of minority communities.

“When the director contacted me‚ I said yes immediately‚” said Pheto. “I always want to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone.”

She said she met Adesunloye in the UK when she was there in 2017 to collect her award as best supporting actress for her role as Naledi Khama in the movie A United Kingdom at the National Film Awards UK. The movie tells the love story of Botswana's first president Seretse Khama and Londoner Ruth Williams.

“He approached me there and said he wanted to work with me‚ so when he started this project he gave me a call.”

She also won Best Actress - TV or Drama in 2017 for her role as Winnie Mandela in the BET series Madiba.

Pheto plays Aisha‚ a woman trapped in a marriage that has lost its lustre. But when her wish to get pregnant finally becomes a reality‚ she receives some much unexpected news.