Music
As SA rappers get richer is their music is getting poorer?
Local hip hop was cool, gritty and authentic in the early 2000s. Today there are too many 'discount Drakes' on the scene
22 July 2018 - 00:00
Local hip hop was cool, gritty and authentic in the early 2000s. Today there are too many 'discount Drakes' on the scene
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.