Motoring

Bentayga Diesel SUV: living the #BentleyLife will cost you nearly R3m

When it comes to ride comfort the 2018 Bentley Bentayga Diesel is at the top of its aristocratic game but, as Thomas Falkiner points out, it does have some noteable shortcomings

When it comes to ride comfort the 2018 Bentley Bentayga Diesel is at the top of its aristocratic game but, as Thomas Falkiner points out, it does have some noteable shortcomings