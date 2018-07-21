Movie Review
'Mamma Mia!' sequel: 'Here We Go Again', but do we really want to?
The second ABBA movie is guaranteed to find enough of an audience to rake in some serious box-office cash despite the fact it's just more of the same
22 July 2018 - 00:00
The second ABBA movie is guaranteed to find enough of an audience to rake in some serious box-office cash despite the fact it's just more of the same
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.