News

Showjumper chills in Joburg after bloody revenge on lying lord

Hell hath no fury like a scorned woman armed with pig's blood and a garden sprayer.

Hell hath no fury like a scorned woman armed with pig's blood and a garden sprayer. Just ask Conservative Party MP Lord David Prior, whose London apartment was plastered with lewd messages written in hog's blood by his ex-lover, former British Olympian Lizzie Purbrick, after she caught him cheating on her.