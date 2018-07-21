News
Showjumper chills in Joburg after bloody revenge on lying lord
Hell hath no fury like a scorned woman armed with pig's blood and a garden sprayer.
22 July 2018 - 00:00
Hell hath no fury like a scorned woman armed with pig's blood and a garden sprayer. Just ask Conservative Party MP Lord David Prior, whose London apartment was plastered with lewd messages written in hog's blood by his ex-lover, former British Olympian Lizzie Purbrick, after she caught him cheating on her.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.