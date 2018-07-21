The A-Listers

SOCIALS | Celebs walk the walk for brave little Phenyo

With his love for children, if Nelson Mandela was still alive I wouldn't have been surprised to find him spending his 100th birthday shining some Madiba magic on the plight of a little girl in the hope she will enjoy the freedom to walk. Phenyo Mackenzie Moropa suffers from tibial hemimelia. In South Africa, the two-year-old faces amputation, but the Paley Institute in Florida in the US can save her leg and help her walk - but at the expected cost of a whopping R2-million.