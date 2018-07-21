The A-Listers
SOCIALS | The iMadiba bench: A benchmark in functional art
22 July 2018 - 00:00
No doubt the biggest name on the social scene this week was that great South African who would have turned a century old on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.