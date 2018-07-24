Doing Drake #InMyFeelingsChallenge could result in criminal charges

Police in Spain have warned drivers against performing a viral dance challenge based on Canadian hip-hop superstar Drake's latest hit In My Feelings, saying they could face criminal charges.

Videos posted on social media with hashtags #InMyFeelings and #DoTheShiggy show people performing dance moves to fit with the lyrics of the song, with many even leaping from their cars before starting to dance.

Some videos end badly, with the vehicle hitting a street sign or a pedestrian. The dance challenge was created at the end of June by US social media personality Shiggy and it has been taken up by celebrities such as actor Will Smith and Real Madrid's Brazilian star Marcelo who have posted videos of themselves doing silly dance moves along to the song.

WATCH | A compilation of In My Feelings dance challenge