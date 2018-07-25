Dogs will hurry to help their owner, suggests new study

Most dog owners have a story to tell about how their pet understands them and their emotions. And now a new study has found that not only do dogs offer help and comfort to their owners, but they will even hurry to reach them.

Carried out by US researchers, the idea for the study came from co-author Julia Meyers-Manor, a former faculty member at Macalester College and now at Ripon College.

Meyers-Manor reports that she was playing with her children, who buried her under a mound of pillows. When she playfully called out for help she says, "My husband didn't come rescue me, but, within a few seconds, my collie had dug me out of the pillows. I knew that we had to do a study to test that more formally."

To investigate further, the team recruited 34 pet dogs of various breeds and sizes and their owners.

The breeds included classic companion dogs such as golden retrievers and Labradors as well as small dogs like shih tzus and pugs and several mixed breeds.

The owners were asked to sit behind a clear door that was held shut with magnets, where the dogs could both see and hear them.

They were then asked to to either hum "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" or to start crying, so the team could see if the dogs would open the door more often when their owners appeared distressed and in need of comfort.

In fact, the researchers found that dogs in the distress condition opened the door just as much as the dogs in the control condition.