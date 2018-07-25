Enter the Toyota 4x4 Challenger Search to win a brand-new Fortuner

Do you have what it takes to compete alongside the best athletes in the business? Enter the Challenger Search and you could be selected to participate in the Toyota 4x4 Challenge where you could win prizes including a new Toyota Fortuner.

The Toyota Fortuner 4x4 Challenge is a two-day fitness contest taking place on October 22 and 23 2018 at Conrad Pezula in Knysna. A valid driver’s licence and an acceptable level of fitness and evidence of such is required to qualify.

Three finalists will be selected via lucky draw and each will win a Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Multisport GPS watch worth more than R8,500. One of the three finalists selected to represent Tiso Blackstar Group in the Toyota 4x4 Challenge will receive Reebok Active Gear and a Specialised Epic Comp mountain bike valued at R40,000.

The winner of the Toyota 4x4 Challenge will walk away with all the above plus a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4x4 AT valued at R522,100.

How to enter

SMS the keyword CHALLENGE followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from 1-10 (1 being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 45883. SMSs are charged at R1.50 each.

Terms & conditions

The promotion starts on August 1 and ends on September 30 2018. No late entries will be accepted.

Three semi-finalists will be selected randomly and contacted telephonically by Tiso Blackstar Group.

Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash. Toyota reserves the right to choose the colour of the above-mentioned prize.

The prize does not include insurance on the vehicle. The prize does not include any extras such as fuel and additional accessories. Prize vehicle specification may differ from model shown.

All flights, accommodation and transport will be provided by Toyota SA Motors (Pty) Ltd.

The competition is open to all South African and permanent resident holders of South Africa aged 18 years and older, except employees of Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.

By entering this competition, you are allowing the use of your contact details for future marketing purposes.

This article was paid for by Toyota.