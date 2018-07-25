Not just a college: 5 really useful things we could do with Nkandla

With EFF leader Julius Malema’s new campaign to have former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead repurposed as a technical and vocational training college, here are some other suggestions for new uses for an old problem.

1. POOLING RESOURCES

Thanks to former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko’s wonderful video demonstration, we all know that one man’s swimming pool is easily another man’s fire reservoir.

With its spacious grounds and location in the rolling hills of KZN, Nkandla may be the perfect site for a new training facility for the dedicated fire fighters of the republic; lessons could be set to the soothing sounds of O Sole Mio.