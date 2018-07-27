Could a parasite carried by your cat make you more entrepreneurial?

Could your cat be affecting your personality? Possibly, according to new US research, which found that a parasite carried by our furry friends could make infected humans more entrepreneurial and more likely to pursue business-related activities.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder, the new study looked at the prevalence of the parasite Toxoplasma gondii in 1,495 undergraduate students.

T. gondii, which can be found in both wild and domestic cats, infects an estimated 2 billion people worldwide.

Although infected humans often don't show any acute symptoms, growing evidence suggests that T. gondii may influence behaviour, with previous research linking it to more impulsive behaviours, an increased risk of car accidents, road rage, mental illness, neuroticism, drug abuse, and even suicide.

After collecting saliva samples from the participants to test for the parasite, the researchers found that T. gondii-positive individuals were 1.4 times more likely to major in business and 1.7 times more likely to have an emphasis in ‘management and entrepreneurship' over other business-related emphases.

In addition, when the researchers carried out a survey of 197 adult professionals attending entrepreneurship events, they found that T. gondii-positive individuals were 1.8 times more likely to have started their own business compared with other attendees.

The team also looked at national statistics from 42 countries over the past 25 years and found that the rates of T. gondii infection, which range from 9% in Norway to 60% in Brazil, proved to be a consistent, positive predictor of entrepreneurial activity, even after they had taken into account other potentially influencing factors.