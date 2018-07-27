Lifestyle

Could a parasite carried by your cat make you more entrepreneurial?

27 July 2018 - 12:38 By AFP Relaxnews
A parasite which is carried by cats that can also affect humans could alter an individual's behaviour and make them more entrepreneurial, according to new research.
A parasite which is carried by cats that can also affect humans could alter an individual's behaviour and make them more entrepreneurial, according to new research.
Image: iStock / Christine Glade

Could your cat be affecting your personality? Possibly, according to new US research, which found that a parasite carried by our furry friends could make infected humans more entrepreneurial and more likely to pursue business-related activities.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder, the new study looked at the prevalence of the parasite Toxoplasma gondii in 1,495 undergraduate students.

T. gondii, which can be found in both wild and domestic cats, infects an estimated 2 billion people worldwide. 

Although infected humans often don't show any acute symptoms, growing evidence suggests that T. gondii may influence behaviour, with previous research linking it to more impulsive behaviours, an increased risk of car accidents, road rage, mental illness, neuroticism, drug abuse, and even suicide.

After collecting saliva samples from the participants to test for the parasite, the researchers found that T. gondii-positive individuals were 1.4 times more likely to major in business and 1.7 times more likely to have an emphasis in ‘management and entrepreneurship' over other business-related emphases. 

In addition, when the researchers carried out a survey of 197 adult professionals attending entrepreneurship events, they found that T. gondii-positive individuals were 1.8 times more likely to have started their own business compared with other attendees.

The team also looked at national statistics from 42 countries over the past 25 years and found that the rates of T. gondii infection, which range from 9% in Norway to 60% in Brazil, proved to be a consistent, positive predictor of entrepreneurial activity, even after they had taken into account other potentially influencing factors.

Your childhood pets could influence your eating habits, say scientists

New US research has found that the number of pets you have as a child could influence your eating habits in adulthood, with those who grow up around ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Nations with a higher infection rate also had a lower level of respondents report a "fear of failure" as a deterrent to a new business venture.

However,T. gondii is not responsible for whether a business will actually succeed, say the researchers.

"We can see the association in terms of the number of businesses and the intent of participants, but we don't know if the businesses started by T.gondii-positive individuals are more likely to succeed or fail in the long run," said Stefanie K. Johnson, lead author of the study. "New ventures have high failure rates, so a fear of failure is quite rational. T.gondii might just reduce that rational fear."

The team did stress that the study is correlational, rather than causal, and that individuals already predisposed to high-risk behaviour could be more likely to be both entrepreneurial in their attitudes and exposed to T. gondii through animal contact. However, they also added that the findings do highlight the link between parasitic infection and complex human behaviours.

"As humans, we like to think that we are in control of our actions," said Pieter Johnson, the co-lead author of the study, "But emerging research shows that the microorganisms we encounter in our daily lives have the potential to influence their hosts in significant ways."

The results can be found published online in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Curious pets often have the most interesting owners

When she stumbled across a women walking her ferrets in the UK, Jacci Babich never imagined she'd end up getting an education in falconary
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Can snuggling with your dog help you sleep better?

Is snoozing with your furry friend is a bad idea if you want to get a good night's sleep? Scientists found out
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Dogs are more likely to eat their owners than cats

For too long cats have unfairly been smeared by a Bell Pottinger-type canine PR campaign, writes Rebecca Davis
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Not just a college: 5 useful things we could do with Nkandla Lifestyle
  2. Doing Drake #InMyFeelingsChallenge could result in criminal charges Lifestyle
  3. Boffins discover how to repel Kruger elephants with bee-scented socks Lifestyle
  4. Having condomless sex & other things we learnt on day 1 of Aids conference Health & Sex
  5. Celebrities act so weird & I'm the opposite of that: Nasty C Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
X