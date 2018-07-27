Crime drama Bomb City revisits 20-year-old tragedy

Bomb City, the true-crime drama now ready to stream only on Showmax, has been compared by critics to SE Hinton’s 1967 novel The Outsiders. The book, which was later made into a movie by Francis Ford Coppola, tells the story of two rival gangs, the working-class Greasers and upper-class Socs, whose inevitable clash ends in death.

But there’s a big difference between The Outsiders and Bomb City. The novel is fiction, and Bomb City is based on a tragic true story.

Variety says: “In synopsis, it might sound like an updated version of The Outsiders … but [director Jameson] Brooks’ film, which the director co-wrote with Sheldon R Chick, actually has its roots in real-life events of nearly two decades ago, and arguably cuts deeper as it methodically and relentlessly fashions a chain of actions and repercussions.”

Murder or manslaughter?

Bomb City tells the story of enigmatic 19-year-old punk rocker Brian Deneke (played by Dave Davis), who got caught up in a brawl between his group of friends and the wealthy jocks in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas, on the night of December 12 1997.

Brian was killed when Dustin Camp (portrayed by a character called Cody Cates in the movie), intentionally ran him over with his father’s Cadillac in a parking lot. But that’s not where the story ends. In the trial that follows, Cates (read: Camp) receives an unbelievably light sentence, and never spends a day in prison for the crime.

In real life, the bias of the jurors towards the “upstanding” Camp, and the justice system’s failure to bring Deneke's killer to book, sent shock waves through the US and horrified members of the punk subculture in Amarillo. Deneke’s father told the Dallas Observer in 1999 that Brian had been a target of violence and humiliation by jocks like Camp for years. Yet his murderer got off with a fine that was never paid, and 10 years' probation.