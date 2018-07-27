IN PICTURES | Snaps of the Blood Moon from across SA
South Africa's attention has been focused skywards this evening as people brave the chill to marvel at the spectacle of the longest Blood Moon lunar eclipse we'll see this century.
As the moon took on a spectacular coppery red tint, photos of the lunar eclipse started to flood onto social media.
Here are some shots from across Mzansi:
Blood Moon, South Africa.#lunareclipse2018 #BloodMoon #BloodMoonEclipse pic.twitter.com/qMCLA4JmgS— Cornel van Heerden (@CornelvHeerden) July 27, 2018
#BloodMoon in #Durban #SouthAfrica #lunareclipse2018 #LunarEclipse #maansverduistering #bloedmaan @Weerplaza @helgavanleur @EdAldus @marcopverhoef @EdAldus @BuienRadarNL @Bparlma pic.twitter.com/al38DymPMl— DJ Elroy #Weekendmix (@djelroynl) July 27, 2018
So lucky to be in South Africa for this amazing sight! #BloodMoon #lunareclipse2018 #LunarEclipse #BloodMoon2018 pic.twitter.com/WPCvrmGt0Y— RES Makerspace (@RESmakerspace) July 27, 2018
Painting the sky with the full lunar eclipse #lunareclipse2018 #CapeTown #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/gFLoS0v17X— Julia Baker (@MissJuliaBaker) July 27, 2018
This is the most beautiful thing I ever see in my whole life#GodsCreation#lunareclipse2018 south Africa #lunareclipse pic.twitter.com/bUqhquiTmx— Princess Namwelase (@ThuliPrincess5) July 27, 2018
I don't know the technical terminology for my camera or its settings, but its a DSC-HX300 Sony Cybershot with 50x optical zoom, and its taking half decent pictures of the #lunareclipse #SouthAfrica #lunareclipse2018 pic.twitter.com/Ye3eBswnkq— Chopper (@boeta007) July 27, 2018
Amazing to see the #LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2018 in South Africa from iRhini. pic.twitter.com/vTnD9psmYr— Greg Wilmot (@GregSportPsych) July 27, 2018
Currently now here in South Africa @cubfan135 #lunareclipse2018 south Africa pic.twitter.com/ok3L6MpZ3Z— Edge Of Insanity (@BronwynVisser) July 27, 2018
#LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2018 South Africa— divine kabwe (@divine_kabwe) July 27, 2018
My amzing little brother took the pic. pic.twitter.com/R2IoIHCafx
Start of what will be a full #LunarEclipse #FalseBay #CapeTown #SouthAfrica #lunareclipse2018 #BloodMoon pic.twitter.com/ac5x9e5Ekg— Louise Gammage (@LouGammage) July 27, 2018
#LunarEclipse2018 as seen from Mpumalanga Province, Hazyview South Africa #SABCNews #eNCA #Sunrise pic.twitter.com/CFAHyY50K1— Thapelo DEC1ST (@thapelomnisiq) July 27, 2018
Home made astronomy: a cheapish telescope and a smartphone #LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2018 south Africa pic.twitter.com/5mZT5ey9EZ— Linda Nordling (@lindanordling) July 27, 2018
The moon right now, Johannesburg, SA🇿🇦 #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/S3EyfXJ72q— Ofentse Mwase🎞🎥🔥🔥🔥 (@unclescrooch) July 27, 2018
Finally I got the best pics😁😁😁#LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2018 #SouthAfrica #Soweto pic.twitter.com/RVIpo74uPc— Mr Follow Back (@Thabang2308) July 27, 2018