IN PICTURES | Snaps of the Blood Moon from across SA

27 July 2018 - 22:19 By Staff reporter
Eclipsed Blood Moon seen through the branches of a tree in Durban on July 27 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen

South Africa's attention has been focused skywards this evening as people brave the chill to marvel at the spectacle of the longest Blood Moon lunar eclipse we'll see this century.

As the moon took on a spectacular coppery red tint, photos of the lunar eclipse started to flood onto social media.

Here are some shots from across Mzansi:

The Blood Moon is seen through the branches of a tree aloe in Durban just before it totally eclipsed on July 27 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen
Eclipsed Blood Moon seen through the branches of a tree in Durban on July 27 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen
The lunar eclipse seen over Pietermaritzburg on July 27 2018. This incredible shot was taken through a telescope using a smartphone.
Image: Christopher Nott
The lunar eclipse seen over Pietermaritzburg on July 27 2018. This awesome shot was taken through a telescope using a smartphone.
Image: Christopher Nott

