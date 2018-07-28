Music
Being an artist is not about buying cars, says DJ Maphorisa
Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, the producer with the Midas touch, is on a mission to own the African music space
29 July 2018 - 00:00
Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, the producer with the Midas touch, is on a mission to own the African music space
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.