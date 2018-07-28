Motoring

IN PICTURES | The evolution of the BMW M5

BMW's never been afraid to alter things substantially with each interpretation of the 5-Series. Brenwin Naidu looks at how the latest BMW M5 - the F90 - compares with its ancestors

