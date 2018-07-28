Snor City to Cool Capital: architect transforms Pretoria with guerilla art
Architect Pieter Mathews, who masterminded Pretoria's Cool Capital DIY guerilla art festival, has been awarded the Medal of Honour for Visual Arts (Architecture)
29 July 2018 - 00:00
