The A-Listers
SOCIALS | Tinsel wigs for very Perry party
From prancing with giant flamingos to swinging around an oversized rose, the moment Katy Perry rose from the stage at the Ticketpro Dome in Joburg last Saturday evening she had the crowd lapping up her every move. This was the final bow of her first South African tour and I found myself taking in the OTT candy-coated spectacle after M-Net invited a sprinkling of VIPs to what it called "The Ultimate Katy Perry Experience".
