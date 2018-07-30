IN PICTURES | 7 incredible Blood Moon photos from around the world
Stargazers aimed their cameras skywards on Friday 27 July 2018 to capture shots of the longest Blood Moon lunar eclipse we'll see this century. Here are some of the most spectacular
30 July 2018 - 11:22
By Staff Reporter
GERMANY
A Blood Moon rises behind The Hohenzollern Castle, the ancestral seat of the Prussian Royal House, on July 27 2018 in Hechingen, Germany.
Image:
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
RUSSIA
A blood moon over the Qolsarif Mosque on July 27 2018 in Kazan Russia.
Image:
Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images
ITALY
A total lunar eclipse is seen up the sky near the Colosseum on July 27 2018 in Rome, Italy. T (Photo by Awakening/Getty Images)
Image:
Awakening/Getty Images
AUSTRALIA
The moon is seen turning red over the Sydney skyline during a total lunar eclipse on July 28 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
Image:
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
SOUTH AFRICA
Eclipsed moon seen through the branches of a tree in Durban on July 27 2018.
Image:
Jackie Clausen
TURKEY
A total lunar eclipse is seen behind a dome of Istanbul's famous Suleymaniye Mosque on July 27 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image:
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
HONG KONG
The lunar eclipse is seen above the skyscrapers on July 27 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.(Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Image:
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images