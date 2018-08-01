Got R1.2m? You can buy Prince Harry's old Audi

Under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre, 552bhp, twin-turbo V-8 engine driving all four of the wheels. Although it does have the Dynamics Package that ups the top speed from the limited 155 mph to 174 mph, the more attention-seeking embellishments of the Dynamic Plus Package and its prominent "quattro" logo on the grille are absent here.

While some cars with celebrity histories get priced up to considerably more than ordinary market price, this one isn't too far away from the market average. The 2017 model with just 7,184km on the clock is priced on AutoTrader at £71,900 (about R1.2-million), which looks in line with comparable models.

Though Prince Harry's ride is the 552bhp version, and the other models are 597bhp performance models, the royal's old RS6 does have some £11,000 (about R191,000) of options added to it.

As a former Apache gunship pilot, Prince Harry would have been a safe pair of hands behind the wheel of such a high-powered car, and his RAF training would have made him one of the few people capable of safely operating Audi's fiddly MMI touchpad interface.