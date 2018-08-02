It's a sign of the times: signatures may soon become obsolete

A UK cybersecurity firm called Online Spy Shop this week released the results of a survey this that suggests the good old-fashioned handwritten signature is in danger of dying out.

According to The Guardian, the results of the survey show “more than half of UK adults hardly sign their signature any more, one in five doesn’t have a consistent signature, 15% of those under 24 don’t remember when they last had to sign a piece of paper and 40% of all signatures are now done on digital devices using e-pens or a finger”.

This is bad news not just for autograph collectors but also for that age-old primary school habit of practising your signature for when you become famous. The American expression “just need your John Hancock over here … and here … and there” might not apply in an era when the ornate inky swirls of Hancock - one of the original signatories of the Declaration of Independence - which were once so admired, are not necessary for digital capturing.