Sharing your #shopping on social media can damage your health & your wallet

Posting images on social media when we buy new clothes, eat out or purchase the latest gadget may seem harmless enough. But this consumption-oriented sharing may be undermining both our bank balance and our mental well-being.

Our research has found that this sort of social media engagement is linked in some people to greater anxiety, lower self-esteem and an increased likelihood of excessive spending.

Around 40% of the world’s population uses social media, with young people spending the greatest amount of time online. So understanding the influence of social media on health and well-being is critical to reducing potential harm.

CONSUMER-ORIENTED POSTS TRIGGER SOCIAL COMPARISON

We surveyed 900 Singaporean university students aged 17-24 about their social media activities, to explore whether sharing product information had an influence on well-being.

On platforms like Facebook and Instagram everyone looks happy: enjoying holidays, going to fancy restaurants, buying luxury goods and clothes. We were curious to understand whether this glossy portrayal has a psychological impact on social media users.

Previous research has looked at the impact of time spent on social media, but our research specifically examined the link between consumer-based content – such as posts about products or shopping experiences – and well-being.

Our survey was conducted face to face at several college campuses. Participants voluntarily reported their behaviours related to social media usage, peer comparison, well-being and spending levels. This data allowed us to assess the impact of participants’ sharing of consumption-related content on well-being, while controlling for demographics and media usage habits.