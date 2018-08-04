Leon Schuster: I won't go blackface now, it's just racist

Irrepressible filmmaker Leon Schuster will soon be back with a new film, three years in the making. Older and wiser, this time he's playing to the audience's emotions rather than playing for laughs

Irrepressible filmmaker Leon Schuster will soon be back with a new film, three years in the making. Older and wiser, this time he's playing to the audience's emotions rather than playing for laughs.