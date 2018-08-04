Gaming
'Semblance': first-ever SA game developed for Nintendo Switch drops
The release of this puzzle platformer isn't only a win for local game developers, but for gamers too - it's great fun to play, says Sylvia McKeown
05 August 2018 - 00:00
The release of this puzzle platformer isn't only a win for local game developers, but for gamers too - it's great fun to play, says Sylvia McKeown
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.