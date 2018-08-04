Stop. Watch. Listen

'Simpsons' meets 'GOT' in adults-only animated series 'Disenchantment'

Matt Groening, creator of 'The Simpsons', says his new Netflix show is about 'life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots'

